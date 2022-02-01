Report: Bills OL coach Bobby Johnson to take same role with NY Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The dominoes continue to fall as the Buffalo Bills are now reportedly in the market for another offensive coach.

On Monday night, multiple reports said Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will be joining the New York Giants in the same role.

Confirmed Mike's report: Bills need a new O-line coach with Bobby Johnson off to Giants.



Done deal. Contract signed. https://t.co/2UNvjUtOFX — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) February 1, 2022

Johnson joined the Bills staff back in 2019, his second stint with the Bills after being an assistant offensive line coach from 2010-2011. He has more than 25 years of coaching experience between the NFL and the college level.

The Bills offensive line had an up and down season with several players missing time due to injuries and COVID-19. They finished the year strong though, once healthy, and didn't allow a single sack from December 26 - January 16.