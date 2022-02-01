Watch
Report: Bills OL coach Bobby Johnson to take same role with NY Giants

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson looks on during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Bobby Johnson
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 20:00:53-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The dominoes continue to fall as the Buffalo Bills are now reportedly in the market for another offensive coach.

On Monday night, multiple reports said Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will be joining the New York Giants in the same role.

Johnson joined the Bills staff back in 2019, his second stint with the Bills after being an assistant offensive line coach from 2010-2011. He has more than 25 years of coaching experience between the NFL and the college level.

The Bills offensive line had an up and down season with several players missing time due to injuries and COVID-19. They finished the year strong though, once healthy, and didn't allow a single sack from December 26 - January 16.

