Report: Bills LB Andre Smith suspended for first six games of the season

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (9) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 17:36:53-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the Buffalo Bills will be down a linebacker for the first few weeks of the 2022 season.

According to Ian Rapoport, linebacker Andre Smith has been suspended for the first six games. The NFL Network insider cites performance enhancing drugs as the reason.

Last season with the Bills, Smith appeared in 15 games - mostly on special teams - and had 10 combined tackles. He signed a new two-year deal last March.

