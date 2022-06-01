Report: Bills LB Andre Smith suspended for first six games of the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the Buffalo Bills will be down a linebacker for the first few weeks of the 2022 season.

According to Ian Rapoport, linebacker Andre Smith has been suspended for the first six games. The NFL Network insider cites performance enhancing drugs as the reason.

#Bills LB Andre Smith is suspended the first 6 games of the season, per the transaction wire. It’s for a PED suspension. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2022

Last season with the Bills, Smith appeared in 15 games - mostly on special teams - and had 10 combined tackles. He signed a new two-year deal last March.