Report: Bills DC Leslie Frazier to get 2nd interview for Giants head coach job

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier takes the field during practice before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 22:16:00-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Giants have their eyes on Buffalo.

The Giants interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for a second time for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday and hours later, a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network says they'll be doing the same with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The news isn't surprising considering the Giants recently hired Joe Schoen as their general manager. He was the Bills assistant general manager for the last few years.

Frazier has been the team's defensive coordinator since 2017 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2020. His defense finished the regular season as the top unit in the NFL.

