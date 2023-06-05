Report: Bills and linebacker Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the Bills and linebacker Leonard Floyd have reached an agreement on a one-year deal to bring the versatile pass-rusher to Buffalo. As reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Alaina Getzenberg Floyd's one-year deal is worth $2.25 million, including $1.5 million guaranteed.

Floyd spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams where he tallied nine sacks in 17 games played. Since his rookie season in 2016, Floyd has split his time with the Rams and the Chicago Bears. In the 2021-2022 season he played alongside his then and now teammate Von Miller when Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Von Miller still recovering from surgery after suffering an ACL injury last Thanksgiving, Floyd provides an immediate impact to the Bills pass-rush department.