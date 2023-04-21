Report: Bills and kicker Tyler Bass reach agreement on multi-year contract extension

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by FOX Sports senior writer and host of Good Morning Football Peter Schrager, the Buffalo Bills and kicker Tyler Bass have reached an agreement on a multi-year extension.

The Buffalo Bills and kicker Tyler Bass have agreed to terms on a 4 year extension worth up to $21 Million with $12.3 guaranteed, per sources. @nflnetwork @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 20, 2023

Last season Bass was 27-31 on field goal attempts while going 48-50 on extra points. Over the course of his three-year career in Buffalo he's made 85.6% of all his field goals. And last season alone, accounted for four game-winning field goals. Three in the regular season and one in the preseason against Indianapolis.