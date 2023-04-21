Watch Now
Report: Bills and kicker Tyler Bass reach agreement on multi-year contract extension

Paul Sancya/AP
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) watches his 50-yard field goal during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 20, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by FOX Sports senior writer and host of Good Morning Football Peter Schrager, the Buffalo Bills and kicker Tyler Bass have reached an agreement on a multi-year extension.

Schrager reports that the deal is a four-year extension worth up to $21 million dollars, with $12.3 million in guarantees.

Last season Bass was 27-31 on field goal attempts while going 48-50 on extra points. Over the course of his three-year career in Buffalo he's made 85.6% of all his field goals. And last season alone, accounted for four game-winning field goals. Three in the regular season and one in the preseason against Indianapolis.

