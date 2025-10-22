Reinforcements are coming for Buffalo Bills defense as Hairston, Hoecht, Ogunjobi return to practice

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For the first time since training camp, we got to see rookie first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, defensive end Michael Hoecht, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi all practicing together.

Coming out of the bye week, the Buffalo Bills have plenty of things to fix on both sides of the ball as they get ready for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But having just those three pieces back on the field, regardless of their game status for this week, was a welcome sight.

"It felt good, man, just being able to thud again, wear pads, put a helmet on, and just be able to play again," Hairston told reporters. "It's almost like learning how to ride a bike. It's exciting and I'm just glad I'm back out here."

"Yeah, I mean, I was screaming at the TV sometimes, but I got to enjoy being a football fan for a couple of hours," added Hoecht. "But then, the second the film got pushed to my iPad, I was there the next morning trying to figure out what happened."

"I mean, I've played a lot of football. This is year nine, so I'm no novice to it, but being able to get back out here and knock the rust off if there's any, and you know, just fly around and play," Ogunjobi said. "I think that's the most important thing, so I was excited I got to get back out here and play."

As this team gets ready to travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday, they'll do so with a few looming questions about guys on the injury report.

The full Wednesday injury report can be found below.