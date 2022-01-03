RB Devin Singletary surpasses 100 rushing yards for first time this season in win over Falcons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an offense that typically relies on the pass game, running back Devin Singletary has given his coaches a reason to give him the ball more.

"Devin was an animal in a few series there which I thought was a great momentum boost to our team," head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. "It brings to the surface our two-dimensional offense. That type of offense is hard to defend."

The third-year running back has emerged as a reliable weapon for this Bills offense, especially over the last three weeks. In the team’s wins over Carolina, New England, and most recently Atlanta, Singletary scored four touchdowns [six total this season] and is averaging 19 carries a game. That doubles what he was averaging in the weeks prior [8.6].

"When you can run it when they know you're gonna run it, that's typically a sign of a good offense," quarterback Josh Allen said. "We did a good job with that tonight."

"It felt like all the hard work I've been putting in is paying off," Singletary added. "We definitely got in a groove when we needed to and we made it count."

In Sunday’s win over Atlanta, Singletary finished with 23 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first 100-yard rushing performance since November 24, 2019.

"Devin has really taken advantage of his opportunities, and he's made our lives a lot easier," center Mitch Morse said. "I think there were some muddy holes in there and he made us right a few times. That's all you can ask for in a running back."

When asked about what’s changed for the young running back, especially as of late, coach Sean McDermott didn’t have a specific answer. Instead, he praised Singletary for coming into this season with the right mindset.

"This year specifically, when he came back to training camp, you could tell he really worked his tail off and I think he inspires the guys by his style of running," McDermott said. "You could tell there was something more he was giving there."

And Singletary, while finding success on the ground and not going down without a fight, was quick to give credit to the other 10 guys on the field with him.

"Even though they were leaning on me, I wasn't out there by myself," he said. "I had the linemen, tight ends, receivers, making blocks and making plays down the field. It wasn't just me. I had all the guys out there with me."