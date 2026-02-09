BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to the offseason, Bills Mafia. The Buffalo Bills have a lot of work to do if they want to be the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next season.

So, where can they start to make progress towards that? Perhaps the first thing is bolstering the wide receiver room.

"You can throw the ball 20 yards and get a 20-yard completion. You can throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage for a 20-yard completion," head coach Joe Brady told reporters during his introductory press conference. "There’s so many ways you can get that, but I also think you have to understand you have to be able to attack the defense to stretch the defense vertically.

WATCH: Questions surround the Buffalo Bills as the team heads into the offseason

Questions surround the Buffalo Bills as the team heads into the offseason

“The important thing for the room when you have the room is your ability as a coaching staff to make sure you’re putting those guys in those spots where they can have success, and you’re not asking them to do things that maybe aren’t their specialty," added offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Then, you look at the defense. With a new defensive play-caller and philosophy, this team will need to approach free agency and the draft with the thought of helping bring Jim Leonhard’s vision to life.

“We're going to be an attacking defense up front, in the back end, we're going to attack the football," Leonhard said last week. "That's the biggest stat in football is turnovers. We're going to cause issues for offenses and force them to react to us.”

And lastly, how about just free agency and the draft in general? Balancing both to find the right pieces to help on both sides of the ball while also creating some cap space to explore the free agency market means Brandon Beane has his work cut out for him.

“I already know some things we’re going to need to do to get under the cap," Beane said during Brady's introductory press conference. "It’s just too hard to get down the road to talk this player or that player. But I know those conversations will intensify over the next three or four weeks."

This offseason is going to be perhaps the most important for Beane and the front office, especially with a new head coach leading the way in trying to get this organization over the "proverbial" playoff wall.