Punt return help on the way? Buffalo Bills reportedly adding veteran Greg Dortch to practice squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to multiple reports from Draft Diamond and Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com, the Buffalo Bills are adding veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch to their practice squad.

Dortch, 28, was a surprise cut by the Detroit Lions on Sunday and appears to be heading to Orchard Park. He spent the last five full seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and has extensive returner experience, which likely explains why the Bills targeted him.

In 2025, Dortch returned 16 punts in 12 games, averaging 11.6 yards per return. He also returned 31 kicks.

The Bills currently don’t have a trusted punt returner on their roster. Khalil Shakir would be their safest bet, but Bills Head Coach Joe Brady has said he doesn’t want Shakir returning punts if he doesn’t have to.

As a wide receiver, Dortch had 29 catches and three touchdowns in 2025.

Bove’s Take:

Don’t be surprised if Dortch is the man returning the first punt of the season for the Bills. I’d imagine the team uses a practice squad elevation in Week 1 to activate the veteran returner. If things go well, I could see this continuing for two more weeks and then figuring out a way to get him onto the 53-man roster.

This is by no means a slam dunk move, but the reward greatly outweighs the risk. The Bills need someone to return punts, and Dortch has done it plenty of times. In his career, he’s returned 99 punts and 75 kicks. This would also allow the Bills to keep Ty Johnson off the field for kick returns, which is an added benefit.

I like this move for the Bills and think it’s a smart add.