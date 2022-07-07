BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The proposed plans for a new Buffalo Bills stadium will be presented at a public meeting on July 14.

The meeting, which is part of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (“SEQR”) process, will be held at the fieldhouse at Highmark Stadium. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and attendees will be able to view the plans and talk with consultant teams until 5:30 p.m. There will be a brief presentation on the project and SEQR process at 5:30 p.m. and a public comment period will follow. Each speaker will have a three-minute limit. Those who wish to speak can sign up on-site and details will be provided at the meeting on how to submit comments online.

Erie County said the meeting will be recorded and live-streamed on its YouTube channel here.

The Concept Site Plan for the Buffalo Bills' new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park was put together by the team and released to the public on July 1. It shows the proposed footprint and orientation for a new stadium, along with the location of operations buildings, team facilities and parking, that will take up roughly 283 acres. You can find more information here.