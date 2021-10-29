Watch
Previewing Bills-Dolphins with ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques

ESPN's Dolphins reporter and former Bills reporter joins Adam Unger to discuss the upcoming AFC East Showdown.
Posted at 10:41 PM, Oct 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques has seen plenty of both the Bills and the Dolphins. And despite some similarities at the start of the year, 2021 hasn’t shaken out that way for Miami.

Sports reporter Adam Unger caught up with the Dolphins beat reporter on what’s gone wrong on both sides of the ball and what this game means for both teams.

You can find more from Adam and Marcel, and all things Bills-Dolphins, on this week’s edition of Leading the Charge on 7ABC and 7 Plus.

