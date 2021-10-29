Previewing Bills-Dolphins with ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques has seen plenty of both the Bills and the Dolphins. And despite some similarities at the start of the year, 2021 hasn’t shaken out that way for Miami.

Sports reporter Adam Unger caught up with the Dolphins beat reporter on what’s gone wrong on both sides of the ball and what this game means for both teams.

You can find more from Adam and Marcel, and all things Bills-Dolphins, on this week’s edition of Leading the Charge on 7ABC and 7 Plus.