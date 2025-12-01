Poke the bear and find out, Buffalo Bills rally around Josh Allen and Cameron Heyward exchange

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Josh Allen and Cam Heyward exchanged some words and maybe someshoving, but the Buffalo Bills used that as fuel to propel them to a turnaround second-half performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Without their starting offensive tackles, the Buffalo Bills defy the odds and rush for almost 250 yards on the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to their 26-7 win, improving them to 8-4 on the year.

James Cook paced the Bills' ground attack, rushing for over 100 yards (144) for the seventh time this season. Christian Benford and Joey Bosa made a big momentum-turning play on defense in the second half and pitched a shutout in the final 30 minutes of this game.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

Be sure to download and subscribe anywhere you stream and watch podcasts to stay up to date with all the latest Bills news and content.