"Playoff Gabe" proving to be vital for Buffalo Bills offense

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has a knack for making big plays. Especially when it comes to the postseason.

In last season's AFC Divisional loss to Kansas City, Davis put in a career game that almost led the Bills to the AFC title game. And it left him with a new nickname of "Playoff Gabe."

Just last week, with his team down 24-20 in the third quarter to the Miami Dolphins, "Playoff Gabe," struck again. A 13-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen was the spark the Bills offense needed. Despite a late push from Miami, Buffalo never lost the lead after Davis' touchdown catch.

So how does Davis find the inspiration to elevate his game to another level when it matters the most?

