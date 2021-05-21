Watch
Pizza Time! The Bills deliver on a Brocton Central School pizza party

Posted at 6:32 PM, May 21, 2021
BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lesson in social media paid off in a big way for Taylor Chwalinski's 6th grade class. As a part of a lesson for English & Language Arts, "Miss C" wanted to demonstrate the impact social media is capable of making.

"My students went and drew pictures of the Buffalo Bills. We're all really big Bills fans here," Chwalinski said. "And once it hit Twitter, it just blew up, and that's where Josh Allen found us."

With a potential pizza party on the line, her students couldn't believe their eyes when the face of the Bills' franchise found, and replied to, the tweet.

"So once I show them the tweet from Josh Allen himself, they went nuts," Chwalinski said. "I actually got a complaint from one of my coworkers down the hall from me."

"I didn't actually think he was ever going to see it, let alone buy us pizza," 6th grade student Kazlyn Trask said.

So to honor Allen, the class chose to have the pizza party on Friday, May 21st. Both national pizza party day, and the Bills QB's 25th birthday. Allen himself didn't attend, but Billy Buffalo delivered pizza to the class that afternoon.

"They're just really big Bills fans. And I think our special guest, they're really excited to have them," Chwalinski said. "We're very excited about this, and happy birthday! Go Bills!"

