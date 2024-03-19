Watch Now
Pete Guelli hired as Chief Operating Officer of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Bills
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 14:57:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres announced Pete Guelli has been hired as Chief Operating Officer of both organizations.

In his role as COO, Guelli will oversee the business operations of the Bills and Sabres. He takes over for Josh Dziurlikowski who was serving as the interim COO of the Bills and Rob Minter who was serving as the interim COO of the Sabres.

Dziurlikowski and Minter served in their interim roles after former COO John Roth was fired in October 2023, a few months after he was appointed to the position.

Dziurlikowski has been named senior vice president of finance and business operations of the Bills and Minter has been named senior vice president of business operations of the Sabres.

The organizations said Guelli, a 59-year-old Rochester native, comes to Buffalo after spending five years as the Chief Business Officer of the New York Giants.

Before joining the Giants, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Charlotte Hornets. He originally joined the franchise as EVP, Chief Marketing and Sales officer in 2009.

Michael Jordan
Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan, left, answers a question as the team's marketing officer Pete Guelli, right, watches during an NBA basketball news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, May 21, 2013. The Bobcats announced they will be changing their name to the Charlottes Hornets. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

This will be Guelli's second tenure with the Bills. He served as the team's Senior Vice President of Business Ventures from 1998-2009 before joining the Hornets.

Guelli is a graduate of Aquinas High School and SUNY Brockport.

