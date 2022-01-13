Peace Bridge to be lit in Buffalo Bills colors ahead of playoff game; light show for every Bills TD

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority says the Peace Bridge will be lit in Buffalo Bills colors on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ahead of the Bills-Patriots wild card game Saturday night.
INBOX: The Peace Bridge will be lit in Buffalo Bills colors on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ahead of the wild card game. Whenever the Bills score a touchdown there will be a brief light show conducted on the bridge. #BillsMafia @WKBW— Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) January 13, 2022
The bridge authority says whenever the Bills score a touchdown, there will be a brief celebratory light show conducted on the bridge.
The Bills play against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday night.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.