Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Peace Bridge to be lit in Buffalo Bills colors ahead of playoff game; light show for every Bills TD

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
peace bridge
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 14:49:46-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority says the Peace Bridge will be lit in Buffalo Bills colors on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ahead of the Bills-Patriots wild card game Saturday night.

The bridge authority says whenever the Bills score a touchdown, there will be a brief celebratory light show conducted on the bridge.

The Bills play against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday night.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!