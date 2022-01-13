Peace Bridge to be lit in Buffalo Bills colors ahead of playoff game; light show for every Bills TD

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority says the Peace Bridge will be lit in Buffalo Bills colors on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ahead of the Bills-Patriots wild card game Saturday night.

The bridge authority says whenever the Bills score a touchdown, there will be a brief celebratory light show conducted on the bridge.

The Bills play against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday night.