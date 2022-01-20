Watch
Peace Bridge to be lit in Buffalo Bills colors ahead of game against Kansas City Chiefs

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 20, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority will once again have the Peace Bridge lit in Buffalo Bills colors from Thursday to Sunday ahead of the Bills divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Peace Bridge was lit in Bills colors last week ahead of the Bills wild card game against the New England Patriots.

The bridge will have a brief light show

