Peace Bridge to be lit in Buffalo Bills colors ahead of game against Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority will once again have the Peace Bridge lit in Buffalo Bills colors from Thursday to Sunday ahead of the Bills divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Our photographer shot video of the Peace Bridge in Bills colors. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Ph2RqPf1EE — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) January 14, 2022

The Peace Bridge was lit in Bills colors last week ahead of the Bills wild card game against the New England Patriots.

The bridge will have a brief light show