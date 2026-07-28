Parking changes headline what to know before heading to Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to begin training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, there are a few changes from years past. The most notable is simply the number of practices in Rochester. This year, the Bills will have seven open practices in Rochester, down from 11 last season.

The team has said several times that this is not an indication of things to come, but simply how the schedule fell with the Blue and Red scrimmage inside the new Highmark Stadium on August 8.

As for parking, that is also different this year. Fans attending training camp will not be able to park on campus, but will need to take a shuttle from Nazareth University just a few minutes away.

"Parking is a little bit different," Gianna Ortolani, manager of events and experience, told 7 Sports. "We have parking at Nazareth University off campus. So once fans get to Nazareth and park their car, there will be shuttles where they will be transported straight to campus and dropped off right at the entry."

Wegmans has taken over as the official training camp sponsor and will provide complimentary snacks for fans in attendance. Additional food and beverage options will be available for purchase. There are also free games for children, a bungee jumping activity, a misting station, and merchandise stands.

And as for the autographs, yes, there will be opportunities for fans to get up close to their favorite players, and Ortolani has some advice.

"I think if you can get to the gates very early, I think a lot of people do that, try to get to the fence line," Ortolani said. "At the end of practice, we will have select groups of the team, you know, trying to do autographs post-practice. We can't promise anything, but if you can get along a fence line, you have a pretty good shot there."