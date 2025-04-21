The Buffalo Bills have a lot of options in the NFL Draft, but which players would fit the best?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At long last, we've made it to the week of the NFL Draft.

Unlike years past, the Buffalo Bills have plenty of options in the first round. Cornerback and defensive tackle have been the two most talked about positions for the Bills, so we looked at our favorite fits.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic chat about cornerback, defensive tackle, edge rushers, and wide receivers the Bills could target later this week & share their favorite fits.

The Bills currently own 10 picks in the draft, highlighted by one first-round pick and two second-round picks. You can watch the entire conversation with Bove and Buscaglia at the top of the page.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24th, with coverage starting on WKBW at 7:30 p.m.