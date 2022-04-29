Watch
One on one with Bills GM Brandon Beane before the 2022 NFL Draft

The Bills' general manager sits down with Matt Bove just minutes before this year's NFL Draft!
Posted at 8:17 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 20:17:10-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of scouting and weeks of preparation, the Buffalo Bills are just hours away from being on the clock in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On a special edition of Leading the Charge, Bills general manager Brandon Beane sat down with 7 Sports Director Matt Bove to discuss Buffalo's busy off-season.

Beane discusses how life has changed with Josh Allen under center, the splashes they made a month ago, and what the Bills are looking for this weekend.

As of the start of the draft, Buffalo holds eight draft picks in total, including the 25th overall pick.

