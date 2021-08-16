Olympic pole-vaulter Jenn Suhr highlights Section VI 2021 Hall of Fame Class

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Another class will be inducted into the Section VI Hall of Fame, led by Olympic pole-vaulter Jenn Suhr. Suhr is one of 11 former Section VI athletes who will be honored for their accomplishments in their fields and for their meritorious service.
The 2021 Hall of Fame class includes:
- Matt Chimera, Coach - Kenmore West
- Mike DeBarbieri, Coach - Portville
- John “Pinky” Loughlin, Administrator/Coach- Medina (posthumous)
- Marv Matteson, Coach - Kenmore East & Iroquois
- Mary Neilon, Coach - Ellicottville
- Frank Pavicich, Athlete - Niagara Wheatfield
- William Ross, Athletic Administrator - Niagara Wheatfield
- Thomas Shifflet, Athlete - Sweet Home
- Jenn Suhr, Athlete - Fredonia
- Angela Tylec, Athlete - Niagara Wheatfield
- Peter Weishan, Administrator/Coach - Salamanca City Schools
This year's induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 3rd at The Columns Banquets in Elma.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.