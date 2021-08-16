Olympic pole-vaulter Jenn Suhr highlights Section VI 2021 Hall of Fame Class

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Another class will be inducted into the Section VI Hall of Fame, led by Olympic pole-vaulter Jenn Suhr. Suhr is one of 11 former Section VI athletes who will be honored for their accomplishments in their fields and for their meritorious service.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class includes:

Matt Chimera, Coach - Kenmore West

Mike DeBarbieri, Coach - Portville

John “Pinky” Loughlin, Administrator/Coach- Medina (posthumous)

Marv Matteson, Coach - Kenmore East & Iroquois

Mary Neilon, Coach - Ellicottville

Frank Pavicich, Athlete - Niagara Wheatfield

William Ross, Athletic Administrator - Niagara Wheatfield

Thomas Shifflet, Athlete - Sweet Home

Jenn Suhr, Athlete - Fredonia

Angela Tylec, Athlete - Niagara Wheatfield

Peter Weishan, Administrator/Coach - Salamanca City Schools

This year's induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 3rd at The Columns Banquets in Elma.