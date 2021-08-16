Watch
Olympic pole-vaulter Jenn Suhr highlights Section VI 2021 Hall of Fame Class

Charlie Riedel/AP
Jenn Suhr clears the bar during the women's pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Sunday, July 10, 2016, in Eugene Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 18:39:29-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Another class will be inducted into the Section VI Hall of Fame, led by Olympic pole-vaulter Jenn Suhr. Suhr is one of 11 former Section VI athletes who will be honored for their accomplishments in their fields and for their meritorious service.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class includes:

  • Matt Chimera, Coach - Kenmore West
  • Mike DeBarbieri, Coach - Portville
  • John “Pinky” Loughlin, Administrator/Coach- Medina (posthumous)
  • Marv Matteson, Coach - Kenmore East & Iroquois
  • Mary Neilon, Coach - Ellicottville
  • Frank Pavicich, Athlete - Niagara Wheatfield
  • William Ross, Athletic Administrator - Niagara Wheatfield
  • Thomas Shifflet, Athlete - Sweet Home
  • Jenn Suhr, Athlete - Fredonia
  • Angela Tylec, Athlete - Niagara Wheatfield
  • Peter Weishan, Administrator/Coach - Salamanca City Schools

This year's induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 3rd at The Columns Banquets in Elma.

