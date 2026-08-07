PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The sight of trucks outside the press conference area always signals the final day of the St. John Fisher University portion of training camp for the Buffalo Bills.

However, Friday morning's practice quickly became about right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and the Bills agreeing to a four-year contract extension that will keep another member of Buffalo's offensive trenches in Western New York for a few more years.

Torrence is expected to speak with reporters inside Highmark Stadium Saturday night following the Return of the Blue and Red Scrimmage.

But from general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen on down, there's a lot of relief with this deal wrapped up.

"If you have a good player, no matter where they are, guard, tackle, center, you wanna try and keep him. Especially a guy that has played a lot of meaningful football," Beane told reporters on Friday. "You could see some of his teammates being super excited for him, and that's what you like to see when a guy gets rewarded."

"I mean, since day one, there was no hesitation when we drafted him, putting him out there, and he's handled it," Joe Brady added. "I mean, he's one of the top guards in football, and like last year, he battled through so much and was out there with every injury and didn't blink. He's as tough as it gets, and he's kind of the epitome of what we want."

"He deserves every penny. He's been so steady for us the last few years. He's going to continue to get better," added Josh Allen. "And again, Cybo is just that guy on the team where you ask anybody. I don't think anybody could say a bad thing about O'Cyrus Torrence.

So another member of the Bills' offensive line has been locked up for a few more years. Up next for the team: Saturday's Return of the Blue and Red Scrimmage starting at 7 p.m.

WATCH: O'Cyrus Torrence extension highlights final day in Rochester for Buffalo Bills training camp