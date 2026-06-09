Observations from the first day of Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time this offseason, Buffalo Bills players were required to be in attendance as the team kicked off mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Joe Brady said before practice on Tuesday that the team had 100 percent attendance. That being said, there is plenty of injury news to get to.

Notable absences

Spencer Brown, Cole Bishop, and Dorian Williams were all spotted, but they were not practicing. Williams' injury appears to be something that popped up during the offseason. When asked about it, Brady didn’t provide many details.

Williams was spotted off to the side at practice using crutches. This is the first time I’ve seen Williams this offseason.

Williams was also injured in the last game the Bills played against the Denver Broncos with a neck injury, so it doesn’t appear the two things are connected.

Rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell was also missing from practice. He did join his teammates on the sideline once team drills began, but watched from the side.

Hoecht & Palmer making progress

Perhaps the most notable observation I had from Tuesday’s practice was Michael Hoecht working alongside his defensive line teammates. He didn’t take part in team drills, but seeing the mobility eight months after his injury is a really promising sign.

I’m no doctor, but this seems like a good sign 👀 pic.twitter.com/YSxvQTinUD — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 9, 2026

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer was often working alongside Hoecht during voluntary workouts but is also making progress. Palmer took part in individual and team drills on Tuesday.

Moore & Allen building chemistry

It’s clear Allen is looking for Moore when the two are on the field together. This is the time to work on timing, chemistry, and how the Bills' presumed No. 1 receiver will fit into the offense. During team drills, Allen was looking for Moore in the red zone and connected on a few attempts. Brady said he’s been very impressed with Moore up to this point on and off the field. He has a long way to go, but it’s been a good start for the veteran wide receiver.

Cook returns

For the first time this offseason, James Cook was at practice. The NFL’s reigning rushing champ hasn’t been here for any of the voluntary workouts but returned on Tuesday. Brady was asked about Cook’s absence during May but said he’s not concerned, especially when you consider how last offseason played out with his contract dispute.

The Bills have two more mandatory minicamp practices this week. They will then be off until training camp, which is expected to begin on July 28th.