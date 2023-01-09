Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Nyheim Hines sets the tone for No.3

Nyheim Hines Kickoff return TD
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown on a kick return during the first half of and NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Nyheim Hines Kickoff return TD
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 19:40:08-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's no right way to come back to the field after what the Buffalo Bills endured Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

However, Nyheim Hines opening the game with a 96-yard touchdown was the spark nobody could've predicted.

Crazy enough, It's been three years and three months since the last kickoff return made a touchdown for Buffalo.

"I can't remember a play that touched me like that in my life," said Josh Allen.

It was a perfect gift to Damar Hamlin, who was talking to Bills Mafia and his teammates via social media throughout the game.

Hines capped off the ultimate gift to Damar by adding in a second special teams touchdown.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills