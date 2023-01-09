Nyheim Hines sets the tone for No.3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's no right way to come back to the field after what the Buffalo Bills endured Monday night at Paycor Stadium.
However, Nyheim Hines opening the game with a 96-yard touchdown was the spark nobody could've predicted.
Crazy enough, It's been three years and three months since the last kickoff return made a touchdown for Buffalo.
"I can't remember a play that touched me like that in my life," said Josh Allen.
It was a perfect gift to Damar Hamlin, who was talking to Bills Mafia and his teammates via social media throughout the game.
🔓🔓🔓 HINES FREE 🔓🔓🔓— 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023
Hines capped off the ultimate gift to Damar by adding in a second special teams touchdown.
That was for you 3! you been telling me I was going to break one since I’ve been here. Happy we could give you 2 of em! Your spirit was out there with all of us 🫶🏽❤️ https://t.co/5jY89FdE7L— Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) January 8, 2023