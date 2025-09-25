ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — There's been plenty of talk about which players on the Buffalo Bills need to take the next step for the offense to reach its full potential.

Third-year tight end Dalton Kincaid has certainly been in that discussion, but so far through three games, Kincaid has done a solid job at creating plays and putting the ball into the endzone when his number has been called. It's progress, sure, but for Kincaid, it's been all about the result on the scoreboard in the end.

"3-0, that's all I really care about," Kincaid said. "3-0 start and go 1-0 each week."

Last season, a knee injury derailed what could've been a solid second year in the NFL for the young tight end. Fast-forward to week four of the 2025 season, and his quarterback, who is also the reigning MVP, has liked what he's seen so far.

"The guy always finds himself in good positions; he does things the right way," Josh Allen said. "He's doing a good job of catching the ball and scoring. We love when we can rely on someone when we throw the ball up, they come down with it, and he's been proving he can do that."

Not hampered by injury, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid flashing his potential

Dion Dawkins has also taken notice of the growth he's seen from Kincaid. Similar to the way he's described the maturation of Keon Coleman, Dawkins said he's seeing someone who knows that if they play at a high level, this offense has no limits.

"I think he's a kid who's on the right track, and I've seen growth, and I've seen leadership, and I've seen a man, and I see someone who wants to win," Dawkins said. "We're only at game four, and I love everything I've seen through three games. I'm happy to see where the rest of the season goes for 'Dalt' because he's a good dude who plays the game right."