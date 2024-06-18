'Not about how you start, it's how you finish': KJ Hamler looks forward to fresh start with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The reality inside the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room is that quarterback Josh Allen has only thrown to one target in a game. So, the offense has a lot of work to do before the new season.

BRIANA ALDRIDGE/WKBW Bills wide receivers at minicamp

"Sometimes it clicks right away for some guys," said Allen. "It could take a season; for some guys, it could take three seasons."

Wide receiver KJ Hamler, who signed with the Bills back in January, hopes to be one of the receivers who quickly adapts to Buffalo's offense.

"My dad would always say to me, when I was in little league, 'Whenever you're on the field, I know we can win'," said Hamler.

Hamler's father instilled in him the mindset he uses to this day with every opportunity he gets on the field.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills wide receiver K.J. Hamler (19) runs a drill during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

However, the speedy 2020 second-round draft pick has had more than a few injuries that have halted his career.

"I've had a pec, I've had two ACLs, I've had a dislocated hip. The dislocated hip and the ACL happened at the same time," said Hamler.

Jack Dempsey/AP Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler lies on the field after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

His time with the Denver Broncos ended with a type of injury the young receiver never saw coming.

"It was the first day of camp. We had just moved into the hotel, and that pain woke me up at four in the morning, and I had to drive myself to the hospital," said Hamler.

That's when Hamler's doctors diagnosed him with a heart condition called Pericarditis.

It's something that the 24-year-old treats daily with medication; however, it doesn't slow him down.

"You know the fact that I'm still here. Going into year 5 is a blessing because I could've been done just off the heart stuff," said Hamler.

Hamler said he is more locked in than ever. He knows if he wants a shot at earning a roster spot in Buffalo, he's going to have to outshine players like Chase Claypool, Justin Shorter, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, the list goes on.

If you ask Hamler, he's up for some friendly competition against a group of athletes he respects.

"I always play big, with a chip on my shoulder. I've been an underdog my whole life, so I'm coming here hungry," said Hamler.

The Penn State product is determined to see the field for the first time since 2022.

"I want to be one of the greats. I know four years have passed, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish," said Hamler.