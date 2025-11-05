No deal: Why Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane says the team didn't make any trades

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said if he were a betting man, he would’ve bet on the Buffalo Bills making a trade before the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday, November 4th. It’s a good thing he didn’t place the bet. Beane was never able to strike a deal and tried to explain why on Wednesday.

“Yeah, believe me, I went home as mad as any other fan (because) I wanted to do things. I'm always wanting to do things to make this team better,” Beane said. “It takes two to tango, and we tried on quite a few, and a lot was just, 'yeah, we're not moving them.' And some were, you know, we ran into a couple of teams in our division that were trading and couldn't get a lot of interest there.”

Beane was asked what gives him the belief that the Bills, as currently constructed, are talented enough to win a Super Bowl.

“I do believe we can win a championship with this roster,” Beane said. “We're 6-2, and I've seen, I've been to the Super Bowl a couple of times. I've seen us be in AFC Championship games. You don't get to AFC Championship games without having a championship roster, and I know what that looks like.”

“You know, sometimes deals work and sometimes they don't,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “Sometimes it comes to fruition, and sometimes it doesn't . It's a high-demand time of year with the window that just passed. I love our team. I believe we can win, and the reason is we've got guys who are buying into playing as a team, playing for one another.”

The Bills in the weeks and hours leading up to the deadline were often connected to wide receivers. Given the struggles of the Bills' wide receiver room so far this season, a new addition would’ve been logical. But now the Bills must roll with the guys they already have and they say they’re confident someone will step up.

"Again, we feel very confident in the guys we have in that room,” quarterback Josh Allen. “And again, just continuing to find ways to utilize their strengths to the best of our abilities. Sometimes there's not a lot, there's only one ball that can go around, and we have a lot of very capable guys with the ball in their hands. So again, just finding different ways to get the ball to different receivers."

"When we need to win games by throwing the ball, we need them to step up,” Beane added. “Every week, that will continue with how teams play us down the stretch. Do teams if we continue to run the ball well, the goal is to make them bring another safety down there, so we have room to throw the ball."