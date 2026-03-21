Niagara Falls native Roddy Gayle Jr. lives out full circle moment helping lead Michigan to Sweet 16

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The word legacy to Niagara Falls native Roddy Gayle Jr. looks a bit different to him than maybe it does for others.

“I don’t look at the stat sheets as far as I didn’t score 20 points, I’m not a 20-point scorer. I just play my role very effectively," Gayle told reporters after Michigan's Round of 32 win over St. Louis. "I bring something to the game that can’t be taught. Just finding different ways to be effective, but just doing the little things that teams need.”

Gayle finishes his NCAA tournament in Buffalo with 17 total points, seven rebounds, and three assists. It won’t jump out on a box score, but his teammates know just how essential he is to their success.

"Roddy always comes to the game bringing his best, his A-game," adds his teammate Morez Johnson Jr. "Bringing a lot of energy for everybody, being super vocal, letting everyone know we need more. He’s a great leader for this team.”

Gayle and the Wolverines now turn their attention to the Sweet 16. The competition will only get tougher, but he feels like this team is more than ready for whatever comes next.

“If we continue to keep playing the way we have these past few games, especially in the second half of Howard and the complete game for this game, I feel like we’re unbeatable," Gayle said. "When we bring that intensity, especially dominating the paint and our shots fall, we’re very hard to beat.”

But still, nothing beats getting to play NCAA Tournament games right in your backyard. Looking back on the past few days, they will be some that Gayle will remember for the rest of his life.

“Once in a lifetime experience, he added. "Not many people can say they did that and advanced to the Sweet 16. I’m just thankful for the support of the community, the whole 716. Obviously, my family always coming to support, but even extended family and friends, I’m very appreciative for their support as well.”