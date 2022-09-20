NFL announces one-game suspension for Bobby Hart

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) WKBW — Tuesday, the NFL announced Buffalo's Bobby Hart will be suspended for one game without pay. This comes after Monday night's game against the Titans, where the league claims Hart committed violations of unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the statement issued, NFL Vice President of Football Operations, Jon Runyan explains Hart approached a Tennessee player in the tunnel attempting to throw a punch but instead hit a Titans coach.

Hart will be eligible to return Monday, September 26, following the Bills game in Miami.