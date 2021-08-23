Watch
NFL Commissioner Goodell: 'I think a new stadium is what's needed' for Buffalo Bills

WKBW
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to reporters at the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia on August 23, 2021.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 23, 2021
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — While attending the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented on the potential for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Goodell, a Jamestown native, said "I think a new stadium is what's needed. I think it's going to require a public/private partnership. I think the Bills and the community, and probably the NFL, are all gonna have to come together and figure out how to do that in a smart way and I think we will."

Goodell also addressed the rumors that are swirling about the Bills potentially being moved if a stadium deal is not agreed on, the commissioner said the Bills staying in WNY is important and he believes if all sides come together a deal will get done.

