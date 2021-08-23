NFL Commissioner Goodell: 'I think a new stadium is what's needed' for Buffalo Bills

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — While attending the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented on the potential for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Goodell, a Jamestown native, said "I think a new stadium is what's needed. I think it's going to require a public/private partnership. I think the Bills and the community, and probably the NFL, are all gonna have to come together and figure out how to do that in a smart way and I think we will."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: A new stadium is what's needed and it has to be one that fits Buffalo. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/MJiJVHqC1y — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) August 23, 2021

Goodell also addressed the rumors that are swirling about the Bills potentially being moved if a stadium deal is not agreed on, the commissioner said the Bills staying in WNY is important and he believes if all sides come together a deal will get done.