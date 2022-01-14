New specialty food and beverage items at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo Bills Wild Card matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're heading to Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots there will be new specialty food and beverage items available.

The Bills and Delaware North announced the "7 WON 6," an Italian sausage topped with braised Buffalo-style chicken, celery slaw, blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot aioli. It will be available in sideline clubs and in general concessions at Chef's Test Kitchen which is located in the Miller Lite Brew Pub on the lower concourse.

There will also be premium hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, available throughout general concessions in the club areas. Limited edition playoff-themed or 2021 AFC East Champion-themed souvenir mugs will also be available.

In the sideline clubs there will also be beef tenderloin slider that are topped with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and sriracha mayo.