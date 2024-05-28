New pieces bring a 'new look' to the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's an understatement to say the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room has a "different" look because the turnover from last year is so drastic.

Currently, Khalil Shakir is the only wide receiver on the roster who caught a pass from Josh Allen in a game last season. However, Shakir seems to be ready to embrace what's to come under Joe Brady's offense.

"For me, it's always been if I have to go in and block 50 times, go in there and black 50 times. If I got to go in there and run a go route and run off 50 times, I'll do it. I'm huge about what goes around comes around," said Shakir.

What does Joe Brady want the Buffalo Bills offense to look like in 2024? What will the Buffalo Bills offense look like in 2024?

Another player who shares this mindset is Curtis Samuel, one of Bills acquisitions during free agency. He's committed to Buffalo for the next three seasons and is currently exploring where he can contribute the most.

"We got a lot of guys that can do so much, but it's hard to predict what we're going to do in this offense," said Samuel.