New McDonald's partnership means Buffalo Bills fans can score free Big Macs and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFL Draft is here, and to celebrate, McDonald's is giving Buffalo Bills fans a special deal. But this partnership doesn't end after the draft.

McDonald's of New York State and the Buffalo Bills just announced a multi-year deal. The two are teaming up to give Bills fans access to exclusive game day deals, special menu items and more during the draft and the football season.

It all kicks off Thursday. Fans can get a free Big Mac in the McDonald's app with a $2 purchase through April 27.

“We’re thrilled to be an official partner of the Buffalo Bills,” said local McDonald’s Owner / Operator and Empire State Co-Op President Dave Singelyn. “Giving our customers access to awesome deals on our iconic menu items simply and seamlessly through the McDonald’s app is always the goal – through this partnership, we’re able to do just that. For McDonald’s and Bills fans alike, it’s a touchdown!”

During the regular season, fans will receive exclusive digital offers through the app, including the chance to redeem a free Big Mac with $2 purchase when the Bills get a sack on the opposing team.

There will also be some surprise special menu items at McDonald's restaurants throughout the season.

This new partnership will support local Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters across New York State. The partners will be working together on fundraising moments for local Houses throughout the season.

“We are proud to partner with McDonald’s, who is committed to improving the quality of life for families in need in our community”, said Buffalo Bills VP of Business Development Dan Misko. “This partnership was formed to build off the great work done by the local Ronald McDonald House Chapter and positively impact the thousands of families they help each day who are dealing with challenges related to their child’s healthcare journey. We are excited about the program we’ve developed with McDonald’s and look forward to seeing Bills Mafia rally together in support like they always do.”