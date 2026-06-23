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New Highmark Stadium brings all the bells and whistles to Orchard Park

7 Sports' Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts share their stadium tour experiences
New Highmark Stadium brings all the bells and whistles to Orchard Park
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ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The ribbon has been cut, and the new Highmark Stadium is 99 percent complete, with football season right around the corner.

But the leadership group from the Buffalo Bills envisions a whole lot more than just football being played inside these walls.

Still, Tuesday morning was all about ushering in a new era of Bills football. 7 Sports' Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts both went on multiple tours throughout the morning, capturing video and taking in all the bells and whistles of the $2.1 billion stadium.

Matt and Dom share their takeaways and favorite parts of the new stadium in the video above.

You can find more new stadium content on our website here.

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