New Era Cap releases the 2022 NFL Sidelines Collection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the start of the NFL season two weeks away on September 8, New Era Cap has released its 2022 NFL Sidelines Collection.

New Era said the collection comes in three designs – chrome white, ink dye and historic – in multiple styles from 59FIFTY to adjustable snapback and visor. The collection also includes apparel.

You can find descriptions from New Era below:

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE CAP: This chrome white and team-color fitted polyester cap features your team’s logo on the front crown with the team name and conference. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with the team logo embroidered on the back to finish the look. This style is available in the 59FIFTY, low-profile 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY, and the Dash Mark Mesh Coaches 39THIRTY. Along with chrome white, the 39THIRTY style is available in three other designs – team color, secondary team color, and black and white. Team-color styles are available in the 9TWENTY and Women’s 9TWENTY caps as well.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE INK DYE 9FIFTY SNAPBACK: Available in both team color ink-dyed and black and white ink-dyed, this cap displays the team logo on the front crown along with team name and conference. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with the team logo embroidered above the adjustable snapback.

NEW ERA 2022 NFL SIDELINE HISTORIC CAP: This cap features the historic team logos as an applique patch on the front crown. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with a banner featuring the team’s name and conference affiliation embroidered on the rear of the cap. This cap is available in team colors in the 59FIFTY, low profile 59FIFTY, 9TWENTY, women’s 9TWENTY and visor profiles and in a heather gray and team color scheme in the 9FIFTY Snapback and 39THIRTY profiles.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE VISOR: This team colorstretch polyester visor displays your team’s logo embroidered on the front with team name and back on the rear. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side of the visor.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE APPAREL: Hoodies and t-shirts in chrome white and ink-dye styles expand this collection beyond caps, while historic team logos are featured on grey t-shirts and hoodies.

You can find the collection at local retailers as well as online here.