New England Patriots march down the field for game-winning drive and shock the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In another inconsistent performance, the Buffalo Bills fall 29-25 to AFC East rival New England at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It's hard to pinpoint the slow start for the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, but it's for certain it's not jet lag. After two weeks of expressing the need for a 'sense of urgency,' the Bills' first offensive drive of the game ends with Josh Allen being intercepted.

1ST Quarter

The Patriots make their way down the field in 4:58 and settle for a 30-yard field goal to get on the board first, 3-0. Buffalo gets their first opportunity, and Josh Allen is intercepted on a throw meant for tight end Dawson Knox. Patriots are able to take advantage in the span of 2:49 seconds as running back Ezekiel Elliot punches it in for a 2-yard touchdown.

2nd Quarter

The Bills get some life at the end of the first Quarter, courtesy of second-year running back James Cook. Still, Allen struggles to find an open receiver when it matters most, and the Bills settle for a field goal. Buffalo gets their first points on the day while the Patriots remain out in front 10-3.

The struggles stretch to the defense as the Bills give up a short pass that results in a 33 yards gain for New England. The Patriots continue to chip away, adding another field goal and extending their lead to 13-3.

Buffalo's last attempt at scoring before the first half, Allen is sacked, and Tyler Bass misses the 42-yard field goal. Patriots lead 13-3 at halftime.

3RD Quarter

Allen to Cook as the most reliable part of the offense on Sunday paid off with an 8-yard pass that gives the Bills their first touchdown of the day. Bills trail 13-10.

The Patriots only able to add another field goal, the Bills get a few sparks on offense and go for it on 4th down just to turn it over on downs to close out the third quarter.

4th Quarter

As the Patriots lead 16-10, the Bills defense energy is matching the offense’s rhythm. New England marches down the field in 9 plays, and add another touchdown, 22-10.

After a quiet afternoon for the Bills offense, Stefon Diggs is able to score shaking two defenders giving this team a spark, 22-17.

In need of a 'big-time' splash play. The Bills defense would deliver on the ensuing drive. On a short pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne, Bills safety Jordan Poyer would force a fumble and Terrel Bernard would recover it.

Buffalo would then score eight plays later on a Josh Allen quarterback sneak. After a successful two-point conversion they would take a 25-22 lead.

But the Patriots did not roll over. Thanks to a huge eight play, 75-yard drive. Mac Jones would connect with tight end Mike Gesicki for a touchdown. And with an extra point the Patriots would take a 29-25 lead with 12 seconds to go.

Buffalo would not have enough time to score and fall by that score to the New England Patriots.