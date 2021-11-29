New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Bills Mafia: 'They definitely don't like me'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A big Monday Night Football matchup is just a week away as the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will battle for first place in the AFC East.

Ahead of the matchup, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined The Greg Hill Show on WEEI 93.7 in Boston.

When asked what his experience has been with the Bills Mafia in his time in the NFL, Belichick responded "they definitely don't like me."

When asked about quarterback Josh Allen the Patriots head coach said "He's a smart player. He's tough. He's physical. He's got a great arm. Hard to tackle. Can make all the throws. He's got good leadership and toughness out there. He's one of the top quarterbacks in the league."

You can listen to Belichick's comments below around the 11 minute mark.

The Patriots are in first place in the AFC East with a record of 8-4. Winners of six games in a row, they sit a half game ahead of the Bills who are 7-4.

You can watch the Bills and Patriots battle right here on 7ABC. Our coverage will begin with 7 Eyewitness News at 7, followed by a special edition of Leading The Charge live from Highmark Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Then, Monday Night Football begins at 8 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. After the game, our coverage will continue with 7 Eyewitness News at 11.