New Buffalo Bills season, new content: Leading the Charge Podcast with Brother Bill & Dom Tibbetts

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Just in time for another season of Buffalo Bills football, 7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts and Bills Mafia content creator Brother Bill are launching the official self-titled podcast of "Leading the Charge."

Every week during the upcoming season, be sure to join Dom and Brother Bill as they talk all things Bills but through the eyes of both a credentialed reporter and one of fanbase's most beloved stars.

You can find the Leading the Charge podcast on Spotify, Apple, Google and anywhere else you stream and download podcasts. You can also find a video link to every episode on WKBW.com and on the WKBW YouTube page.

Be sure to like, comment, share, download and subscribe each and every episode as we all embark on another highly-anticipated season of football.