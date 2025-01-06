Watch Now
New Buffalo Bills 'Billieve Together' flags available now at M&T Bank branches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are back in the playoffs and M&T Bank has a new banner to help fans rally support for their team.

M&T is giving away 25,000 "Billieve Together" flags at branches across Buffalo and Rochester beginning Monday.

The free banners are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is one banner per person. You can find a branch near you by following this link.

During the playoffs last season, M&T gave out more than 22,500 banners to Bills fans.

