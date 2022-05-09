Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

MNF returns to Buffalo: Bills host Titans September 19

Patriots Bills Football
Chris Cecere/ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Era Stadium overview during Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, October 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Chris Cecere)
Patriots Bills Football
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 08:47:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday Night Football is returning to Buffalo as the Bills host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 2 AFC showdown.

The team made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.

The Bills played in two Monday Night Football games last season. One of those games was a Week 6 loss to the Titans in Tennessee. The other, a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13.

The full schedule will be released Thursday night.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine