MNF returns to Buffalo: Bills host Titans September 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday Night Football is returning to Buffalo as the Bills host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 2 AFC showdown.
The team made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS BACK BUFFALO. 😍— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 9, 2022
The Titans are coming to town for Week 2!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TBCaHjQErK
The Bills played in two Monday Night Football games last season. One of those games was a Week 6 loss to the Titans in Tennessee. The other, a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13.
The full schedule will be released Thursday night.
