MNF returns to Buffalo: Bills host Titans September 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday Night Football is returning to Buffalo as the Bills host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 2 AFC showdown.

The team made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.

The Bills played in two Monday Night Football games last season. One of those games was a Week 6 loss to the Titans in Tennessee. The other, a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13.

The full schedule will be released Thursday night.