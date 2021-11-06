Mitch Trubisky placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that quarterback Mitch Trubisky has been moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buffalo will also elevate quarterback Davis Webb from the team's practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Trubisky is the second signal caller to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the past week. The Bills added practice squad QB Jake Fromm to the list on Tuesday, which leaves Webb and Josh Allen as Buffalo's only active quarterbacks.

After a strong preseason showing, Trubisky has thrown for just nine yards throughout Buffalo's first seven regular season games. The Bills are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.