Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Mitch Morse ruled out with head injury

Bills Patriots Football
Greg M. Cooper/AP
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Bills Patriots Football
Posted at 11:18 PM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 23:18:05-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills center, Mitch Morse, has been ruled out with a head injury.

Morse was taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation during the third quarter of the Saturday night match-up against the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced on Twitter at the beginning of the fourth quarter that Morse was out for the rest of the game.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills