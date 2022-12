Mitch Morse ruled out with head injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills center, Mitch Morse, has been ruled out with a head injury.

Morse was taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation during the third quarter of the Saturday night match-up against the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced on Twitter at the beginning of the fourth quarter that Morse was out for the rest of the game.

Injury Update: Mitch Morse has been ruled out (concussion). https://t.co/8Shu62w62s — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 18, 2022