Mitch Morse ruled out with head injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills center, Mitch Morse, has been ruled out with a head injury.
Morse was taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation during the third quarter of the Saturday night match-up against the Miami Dolphins.
The team announced on Twitter at the beginning of the fourth quarter that Morse was out for the rest of the game.
Injury Update: Mitch Morse has been ruled out (concussion). https://t.co/8Shu62w62s— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 18, 2022
