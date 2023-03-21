Meet Bills newest pick up, RB Damien Harris

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris isn't leaving the division as he heads to Buffalo.

The move from the Bills comes roughly three hours after Devin Singletary agreed to terms with the Houston Texans. Singletary accounted for over half of the Bills rushing yards last season.

Harris would be the 'bigger' back on the roster, which was a goal General Manager Brandon Beane admitted when the free agency window began.

The 26-year-old joined the Patriots in 2019 and battled a few different injuries. In his most recent season, Harris ran for 462 yards and three touchdowns.