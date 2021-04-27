McShay: Bills looking to move up for Clemson RB Travis Etienne

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most polarizing options in this year's draft is starting to get linked to the Bills. ESPN's Todd McShay said on Ryen Russilo's podcast that Buffalo is looking to move up in the draft for all-American running back Travis Etienne.

McShay mentioned a couple specific teams that the Bills could be looking to leap frog. The New York Jets pick 23rd in the draft and the Jacksonville Jaguars pick 25th. The 24th pick belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could also be looking at selecting a running back.

The Clemson product ran for 914 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020. Over his four-year career with the Tigers, he amassed over 6,000 yards from scrimmage individually to go with a national title won in 2018.

As of Monday evening, the Bills have the 30th overall pick Thursday night. The NFL Draft begins at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and will be preceded by a special hour-long edition of Leading the Charge.