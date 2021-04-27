Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

McShay: Bills looking to move up for Clemson RB Travis Etienne

items.[0].image.alt
Brian Blanco/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 file photo, Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Charlotte, N.C. Brandon Beane didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of adding a running back in the first two rounds, with Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Alabama’s Najee Harris rated as the top prospects.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)
Draft-Bills Preview Clemson RB Travis Etienne
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 20:29:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most polarizing options in this year's draft is starting to get linked to the Bills. ESPN's Todd McShay said on Ryen Russilo's podcast that Buffalo is looking to move up in the draft for all-American running back Travis Etienne.

McShay mentioned a couple specific teams that the Bills could be looking to leap frog. The New York Jets pick 23rd in the draft and the Jacksonville Jaguars pick 25th. The 24th pick belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could also be looking at selecting a running back.

The Clemson product ran for 914 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020. Over his four-year career with the Tigers, he amassed over 6,000 yards from scrimmage individually to go with a national title won in 2018.

As of Monday evening, the Bills have the 30th overall pick Thursday night. The NFL Draft begins at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and will be preceded by a special hour-long edition of Leading the Charge.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma