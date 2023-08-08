McDermott speaking on Taron Johnson's game; 'He's a dog'

Monday, the Bills are back in full pads since their annual Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are less than a week from their first preseason game, and they are still looking to narrow down the No.2 starting corner.

"I feel like the guys are doing such a great job," said Taron Johnson. "Bobby does a great job coaching them, and none of the three are rookies."

Taron, who missed Friday's practice, was back as a full participant Monday. He's embracing his hybrid role and is ready to plug in wherever the Bills see fit.

"He's a dog," said Sean McDermott. "He's physical, he's tough. Even though he might not be the biggest guy, he's very physical."