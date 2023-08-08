McDermott speaking on Taron Johnson's game; 'He's a dog'

Monday, the Bills are back in full pads since their annual Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium.
The Bills are less than a week from their first preseason game, and they are still looking to narrow down the No.2 starting corner.
"I feel like the guys are doing such a great job," said Taron Johnson. "Bobby does a great job coaching them, and none of the three are rookies."
Taron, who missed Friday's practice, was back as a full participant Monday. He's embracing his hybrid role and is ready to plug in wherever the Bills see fit.
"He's a dog," said Sean McDermott. "He's physical, he's tough. Even though he might not be the biggest guy, he's very physical."
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.