McDermott: Josh Allen remains day-to-day, Jordan Poyer and Greg Rousseau ruled out

John Minchillo/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Nov 11, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media Friday morning and said that quarterback Josh Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings has not been determined and he remains day-to-day.

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. McDermott continued on to say the team is in an "hour-to-hour" situation with how Allen may progress through Friday.

It was also announced that safety Jordan Poyer and defensive lineman Greg Rousseau have been ruled out. Poyer has not played since week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, he is dealing with an elbow injury. Rousseau suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

The team's full official injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

