McDermott: "It was pretty somber" after 41-15 loss to Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills haven't lost back-to-back regular season games all season. Each loss has seen Buffalo bounce back the following week. Between a quick turnaround, and a poor performance in all aspects of the game yesterday, that trend could be at risk this week.

Since the Bills' loss to the Tennessee Titans, who would be the AFC's top seed if the season ended today, inconsistent feels like an understatement across the board.

"We do need to find some level of consistency from game to game," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I think it's a little bit of everything. You talk about scheme, you talk about fundamentals, you talk about attitude and mentality."

In his weekly Monday press conference, the head man shared what he saw from his team around the building. Because Buffalo plays on Thanksgiving, today was a walkthrough instead of a usual Monday for the Bills.

"I can tell you from the mood in the building today, it was pretty somber. We have to turn the page here to get going on the Saints," McDermott said. "It's a short week. So [players are] getting themselves rested so they're ready to go for Thursday night against a good football team."

The physicality of the Indianapolis Colts helped them to salt away the game as they continued to put up points. Jonathan Taylor's five touchdowns were the most ever in a single game by a Colt, and the most ever allowed in a single game by the Bills.

As Sunday's contest continued to spiral out of control, the Bills' plan on offense was forced to change. Buffalo only kept the ball on the ground 13 times throughout the whole game.

"Where the game got to midway through the third was the difference of margin was wide there. So we weren't able to run it as much as we wanted to," McDermott said. "I thought the run game was giving us some yards in some situations there."

Even though the Bills were in a position where they couldn't really run the ball, whenever they did, Matt Breida once again proved to be the most effective back. The veteran followed up his two-touchdown performance against the Jets with a 10.2 yards per carry performance against Indianapolis.

"[Breida] has done something when given the opportunity, and that's earned," McDermott said. "We'll see what comes of it this week and as we move forward. But he's done a good job."

When the Bills had the ball, Breida might have been the lone bright spot. In addition to two interceptions from Josh Allen, and another late one from Mitchell Trubisky, the turning point was a fumble on a kickoff return by Isaiah McKenzie late in the second quarter.

"We had a chance to get the ball back, we fumble the kickoff return, ball at the one, and next thing you know, it's 24 to 7 like that," McDermott said. "When you turn the ball over, things get out of hand fast."

Before Sunday's loss, the Bills were still the best in the league in turnover differential. Now, the Colts are in the driver's seat in that category.

The Saints aren't far behind either; New Orleans is tied for eighth in the league in turnover differential through the first 11 weeks of the season. Buffalo visits the Saints at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.