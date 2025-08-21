Matt Milano's impact on the Buffalo Bills defense is almost immeasurable

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On a football field, Matt Milano is an All-Pro linebacker who adds an element to the Buffalo Bills' defense that's hard to measure.

He's the epitome of a "lead by example" player. Not known for his vocal presence per se, but around the linebacker room especially, guys like Shaq Thompson know he doesn't need to be the loudest to prove he's one of the best.

"Dog, he's a dog. He's a tone setter. He'll go out there one-on-one to cover a tight end. I even told him you can cover a wide receiver if you want it," Thompson told 7 Sports.

Milano's injury history has been well chronicled. It's why we haven't been able to see him potentially stack All-Pro seasons one after another. Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich doesn't even like to bring up his injury history, just so he can make sure he doesn't jinx his starting linebacker's current health status.

However, he will 100 percent address how much better his defense is when Milano is healthy and the sacrifice No. 58 made over the last two seasons.

"It's been hard on him, but he's been constant, he's been around, he's stayed positive," Babich says. "He's not a man of many words, but he's got a lot of great value. And he's handled it brilliantly."

"I always mess with him, I'm like, Captain Matt. And he says nah, I'm not a captain and I'm like bro, you're a captain to me. Just because you don't have that 'C' on your chest doesn't mean you're not a captain," Thompson adds.

So yes, it's hard to put into words how much a healthy Matt Milano improves the Bills' defense. But thankfully, as a man of few words, we think Matt would be okay with the generalization that he makes this defense "better."