KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — Linebacker Matt Milano is one of three players listed as questionable for Sunday's Bills-Chiefs game.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa and running back Taiwan Jones are also listed as questionable.

Milano missed the second half of the Bills 40-0 win over the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury.

Epenesa has a foot injury and Jones has a hamstring injury.