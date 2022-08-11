Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia recap 2022 Buffalo Bills training camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills took the field at St. John Fisher University Thursday for the final day of training camp.

JA17 closes out camp with some autographs as the Bills say goodbye to St. John Fisher University #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/6PieBQdbuO — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 11, 2022

When speaking to the media before practice, head coach Sean McDermott said he would love to return to SJFU next year. McDermott also said quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the team's first preseason game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

After camp wrapped up, Allen and safety Micah Hyde spoke to the media. You can watch their full press conferences above.

Josh Allen specifically mentions Isaiah McKenzie as a player who really impressed during this portion of training camp #BillsMafia @WKBW — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 11, 2022

Josh Allen’s response to the fights that have occurred over the course of camp, “It’s a good problem to have.” It means people are competitive and want to win each and every rep. @WKBW #Billscamp pic.twitter.com/rIORvc12J7 — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) August 11, 2022

Sports director Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia, Buffalo Bills beat reporter from The Athletic, got together and recapped the good and the bad from the two-and-a-half weeks of camp. You can watch their full recap above.