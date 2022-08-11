Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia recap 2022 Buffalo Bills training camp

Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia got together to recap 2022 Buffalo Bills training camp on Thursday.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 16:47:34-04

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills took the field at St. John Fisher University Thursday for the final day of training camp.

When speaking to the media before practice, head coach Sean McDermott said he would love to return to SJFU next year. McDermott also said quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the team's first preseason game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

After camp wrapped up, Allen and safety Micah Hyde spoke to the media. You can watch their full press conferences above.

Sports director Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia, Buffalo Bills beat reporter from The Athletic, got together and recapped the good and the bad from the two-and-a-half weeks of camp. You can watch their full recap above.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United